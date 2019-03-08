Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919) 828-4311 Service 11:00 AM Edenton Street United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Curtis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara H. Curtis

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Barbara Hoffman Curtis



April 19, 1946 - March 6, 2019



Raleigh



Barbara Hoffman Curtis, of Raleigh passed away into the loving hands of her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2019. Born to Norman and Carolyn Hutaff Hoffman, raised in Greensboro, she graduated from Page High School, Peace College, and UNC-G. During her Senior year in college she met her to-be-husband Donald W. Curtis. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married less than six months later at First Presbyterian Church, in Greensboro, and began a marriage that has lasted for 52 years. Four years later, they welcomed their daughter Donna Curtis McClatchey into their family. Donna and her husband Billy McClatchey have blessed them with three wonderful grandchildren, Abigail Curtis McClatchey, Sarah Curtis McClatchey, and William Mann McClatchey III.



After marriage, Barbara taught school, first in Cherryville, NC and later in Scotland County before joining her husband as Secretary-Treasurer of the Curtis Media Group working often in both full time, and more recently in a part time capacity. She also served as a Vice President and Director of the Curtis Foundation.



Together they spent three years in Cherryville followed by 12 years in Laurinburg, NC before moving to Raleigh, their home since 1984.



Active at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, she served as Chair of the Administrative Board, Lay Leader and on numerous commissions and boards. Because she wanted everyone to know their worth as a child of God,



she co-founded several ministries, including one for high school girls aptly named The King's Princesses.



She also served on the Board of Visitors and later as a Trustee at Peace College. At the time of her death, she was a Trustee of the William Peace University Foundation. Barbara received the Peace College Distinguished Alumna Award.



In addition, she was a director of the University of North Carolina Medical Foundation and on the UNC Heath Service Cardiology Advisory Board.



In 2019, she received the American Red Cross Humanitarian Award. Barbara was the Honorary Chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Association Gala and the Humane Society Fur Ball. She was a supporter of the Methodist Home for Children and their newly completed Childhood Development Center, which is being named in her honor.



She leaves behind her great friends in the Sod and Seed Garden Club, numerous bible studies, her book club, and her bridge partners. But mostly, Barbara will be remembered for her cheerful smile and the friends that she made in all walks of life. Her wonderful sense of humor that allowed her to make everyone she met feel welcomed and a part of her life.



While she endured a number of health problems and was a 50 year survivor of cancer, and had recently been diagnosed with yet another cancer. She also survived cardiac arrest, and open heart surgery. This is added to this obituary because no one can ever remember her ever complaining.



A fan of the UNC Tar Heels, she made numerous trips with the UNC Basketball Team to out of town games, and rarely missed a home game, but she also pulled for the other local teams when they were not playing her Tar Heels.



She was a faithful and loving daughter, sister, friend and mentor to so many. Barbara was mostly known for her love and devotion to her husband, daughter and grandchildren, whom she adored and made the primary focus of her life, second only to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was known for her deep and abiding faith and prayer life. She prayed daily for not only those closest to her, but for so many others. Her biggest loves and source of pride were her three grandchildren and shared an usually strong relationship with all three. Barbara will be remembered for her cheerful smile and her wonderful sense of humor that made everyone feel like a personal friend.



Barbara is fully restored and living fully as a daughter of the King. She was deeply loved by God and she loved Him deeply in return; that love spilled over to so many and was the hallmark of her life.



She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Carolyn Hoffman, and her brother-in-law, Brad Adams.



In addition to her immediate family, Barbara is survived by her brothers, Eric Hoffman (Amy ) of Southport, NC, Rev. Fred Hoffman (Dotsi) of Concord, NC; her sister, Tina Adams of Greensboro; her brother- in-law, Dr. John Curtis and his wife Dr. Joan Curtis of Athens, GA; and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Friday, March 8th from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm in Kerr Hall in the Curtis Fellowship Center at Edenton Street United Methodist Church. A service to honor and celebrate Barbara's life will be held Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am at Edenton Street United Methodist Church; a reception will immediately follow the service in the Garden Gallery of the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center (unclineberger.org); or the Methodist Home for Children (mhfc.org).



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2019