Barbara Jean Harner Holladay



June 20, 1925 - June 9, 2019



Raleigh



Barbara Harner Holladay, loving wife of Harry Holladay for 69 years; loving mother of Philip (Georgi), Steven (Jackie), and John (Brenda); grandmother of Meredith Holladay Kapalka, Nathan Holladay, Jeremy Holladay, Justin Holladay, Daniel Holladay, and Stacey Holladay Lee; and great grandmother of fourteen.



Barbara was a brilliant student receiving a BS from Ohio University at age 19 and started teaching, being qualified in Latin French, Spanish, and math. While teaching she continued her studies to earn a MS, also from Ohio University. Her students ranked high in scholarship tests.



Barbara was an exceptional mother of her three sons. Her compassion and teaching ability led to solid family relationships and sons well prepared for their lives ahead.



She was an ardent church worker. Barbara started playing piano for church services at an early age. Later, she learned to play the church pipe organ. She was a teacher, leader of various church groups, and active participant wherever needed.



Barbara was a loved and respected friend of all who knew her. She had a really big heart and could never say no to a worthy cause. She was told by one friend "you are really beautiful inside!". This was well said. Her smiling face and presence was so uplifting. Her loving spirit will never be forgotten. She was greatly loved by her husband and family, and will be sorely missed.



All those who knew her will carry memories of the many facets of her life that extended far beyond what could be listed here, but be in the hearts of those who knew her.



A special thanks is offered to the staff of the Springmoor Health Center for all the loving care given.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Springmoor Retirement Community Auditorium on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm, with a reception to follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund in care of Springmoor Retirement Community - 1500 Sawmill Road - Raleigh, NC 27615 (please note: In Memory of Barbara Holladay).



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary