Barbara Hicks Lamm
November 13, 1925 – May 23, 2020
Wilson
Barbara Hicks Lamm, 94, of Wilson, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC, with Rev. Ray Barnhill officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to visit 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Morgan Hicks and Ella Shelton Hicks. She was active in the flower ministry at Forest Hills Baptist Church, where she was president of her Sunday School class. She also volunteered at the Brian Center of Wilson. Barbara loved the Lord, her family and her friends. She will be truly missed.
Surviving are her sons, Claude Sandy Lamm and wife, Denise H. Lamm, and Paul Franklin Lamm and wife, Kimberly F. Lamm; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Eunice Johnson, Ruth Norris and husband, Robert, and Lovey Jean Devendorf.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Franklin Lamm; four brothers, Alfred Hicks, Norman Hicks, Claiborne Hicks and Carlton Hicks; and four sisters, Mildred Currin, Cecil Stephenson, Rachel Bailey and Billie Woodall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's memory may be directed to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1407 Forest Hills Rd. NW, Wilson, NC 27896.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.
November 13, 1925 – May 23, 2020
Wilson
Barbara Hicks Lamm, 94, of Wilson, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC, with Rev. Ray Barnhill officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to visit 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Morgan Hicks and Ella Shelton Hicks. She was active in the flower ministry at Forest Hills Baptist Church, where she was president of her Sunday School class. She also volunteered at the Brian Center of Wilson. Barbara loved the Lord, her family and her friends. She will be truly missed.
Surviving are her sons, Claude Sandy Lamm and wife, Denise H. Lamm, and Paul Franklin Lamm and wife, Kimberly F. Lamm; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Eunice Johnson, Ruth Norris and husband, Robert, and Lovey Jean Devendorf.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Franklin Lamm; four brothers, Alfred Hicks, Norman Hicks, Claiborne Hicks and Carlton Hicks; and four sisters, Mildred Currin, Cecil Stephenson, Rachel Bailey and Billie Woodall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's memory may be directed to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1407 Forest Hills Rd. NW, Wilson, NC 27896.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.