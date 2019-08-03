Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at Jean's daughter's, Susan Williams, home
Raleigh, NC
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Pineview Cemetery
761 E. Raleigh Blvd.
Rocky Mount, NC
Barbara Hammond


1945 - 2019
Barbara Hammond Obituary
Barbara "Jean" Whitehurst Hammond

May 19, 1945 - July 31, 2019

Winston-Salem

Barbara "Jean" Whitehurst Hammond, 74, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away July 31, 2019 at Baptist Hospital.

She was born on May 19, 1945 in Pitt County.

Jean is survived by her husband, Anthony W. Hammond Sr.; sisters, Patricia Lassiter and Carol Lester; daughter, Susan Williams and husband Jason; Sons, Anthony Hammond Jr. and wife Chen and Robert Hammond and wife Denise. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a visitation at Jean's daughter's, Susan Williams, home in Raleigh, NC from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday August 3, 2019. The family will receive visitors Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12pm with the funeral service following at 1pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609. The graveside will take place at 3pm at Pineview Cemetery, 761 E. Raleigh Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27803.

Condolences may be made through brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 3, 2019
