Barbara Anne Smith Harris
Apex
Barbara Anne Smith Harris died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Barbara was born in New Hill on September 26, 1933 to the late Luther Homer Smith and Octavia Marie Blackburn Smith.
Barbara is survived by 3 daughters; 4 grandsons; 3; and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.
Barbara played basketball and was in the Journalism, F.H.A., and Dramatics clubs while a student at Apex High School, and later worked for the NC DMV and Nationwide Insurance. She was an active member of Apex Baptist Church.
She retired from work when her second grandson was born because "someone has got to help raise these boys!" Her home was like a second home for all four of her grandchildren—a place where the door was always open, there was always a Pepsi in the refrigerator, and there was always a pair of warm, welcoming arms.
When not in the kitchen Grannie was the world's best babysitter and chauffeur for her grandchildren. Grannie bought a computer "so that the grandchildren would come hang out at my house" and a digital camera to preserve memories of her family, and then spent time on the computer "tracing" her airline pilot grandson on FlightAware. Grannie would also follow the whereabouts of her Air Force grandson. Grannie loved music and to sing along with her guitar-playing oldest grandson.
Besides her grandchildren, the other love of her life was her husband, Robert. Together they traveled to Nashville, Texas, Wilmington and points in-between, hung wallpaper, painted, remodeled rooms together.
The family will received loved ones on Friday January 17, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Apex Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be held at Apex Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 16, 2020