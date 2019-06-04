Home

Knightdale

Barbara Harrison Baumgartner (67), passed away suddenly on May 30th 2019. She was born August 9th, 1951 in Greenville NC to Norlan and Lucille Harrison. She resided in Knightdale NC for over 40 years. She retired in 2011 after working for several companies which included Reichold, Federal Pacific and Pergo. She loved reading, the beach, travel and animals.

She is survived by her mother, Lucilla Harrison and sisters: Linda (Keith) Johnson, Norleen (Lee) Meador and Naomi (Dale) Carder and nieces and nephews, Michael and Stacie Johnson, Ryan and Hayley Meador and Wesley Carder.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Randal and her father, Norlan Harrison.

Her service will be held at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel in Knightdale on June 5th at 5:00 pm.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 prior to the service.

In Lieu of flowers please consider donations to Paws For Life, P.O. Box 338, Youngsville, NC 27596.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on June 4, 2019
