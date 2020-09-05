Barbara Harris Hunnicutt
September 20, 1936 - September 3, 2020
Thomasville, NC
Mrs. Barbara Harris Hunnicutt,83, of Thomasville, NC passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1936 in Wilson, NC to Marvin and Doris Harris. She was a graduate of Hugh Morison High School and Peace College in Raleigh. Barbara worked as a medical technologist in practices in Raleigh, Waynesboro, VA, and Thomasville. She also had a career in real estate. She and her husband John owned and operated three McDonald's restaurants in Davidson County for twenty-eight years.
Her real passion was giving back to her community. She was the first volunteer coordinator for Hospice of the Piedmont. She served as a Trustee of Baptist Children's Home in Thomasville, was a board member of the Davidson County Community College Foundation, and a member of the Salvation Army Board of Directors. Barbara also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. She was an avid bridge player. Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church in High Point, NC where she served as a deacon as well as Chairwoman of the wedding Committee. She was most at home in the nursery where she loved to rock the babies.
She is survived by her beloved husband John, sons, John M. Hunnicutt (Cindy) and Carl R. Hunnicutt (Alisha), grandson, John Stephen Hunnicutt and granddaughters, Laurin Elizabeth Hunnicutt and Marisa Leigh Austin. She is also survived by her sister, Marvene Weigand and her children, Brian and Marianna Weigand, all of Greenville, NC.
The family wants to acknowledge years of excellent care given to Barbara by Frances, Stephanie, Brenda and Deana. In light of Covid virus situation, a private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com