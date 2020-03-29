|
|
Barbara Jean Martin
January 19, 1936 – March 26, 2020
Wendell
Barbara Jean Martin, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday. She was born in Wake County to the late Goldie & Martha Greene Martin. Barbara was an outgoing woman whose family was her life. She retired from the NC Industrial Commission where she worked for over 37 years. She was pianist at Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church for many years and a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Richardson.
She is survived by her son, Tim Tutor (Robin) of Wendell, grandchildren, Nena Moreno (Sergio) Samantha Larkins (Daniel) & 6 great grandchildren.
Private funeral service 2 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel 211 W. Third St., Wendell livestream at facebook/stricklandfuneral with burial to follow in Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Email condolences may be made at www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020