Barbara Hope Priest



November 1, 1932 - May 19, 2019



Raleigh, NC



Barbara Jeske, 86, passed away on May 19, 2019 of natural causes after a year-long battle of declining health.



Barbara was born on November 1, 1932 in Boston, MA. She was the daughter of Mary McKinnon Priest and James Newell Priest. Barbara leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Stuart K. Jeske, as well as her three children; Stephen and wife Tamara (Birmingham, MI), Michael and wife Lea Anne (Clemmons, NC) and Robert and wife Katherine (Chapel Hill, NC). Barbara was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren: Tyler and wife Lauren (Royal Oak, MI), Trevor and wife Francesca (Chicago, IL), Emily (Raleigh, NC), and Bryce, Emma and Ryder (Chapel Hill, NC).



Barbara was a graduate of Kingswood/Cranbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, MI, where she also served on the Board of Directors and Alumni organization. She later earned a B.A. from Albion College, where she captained the tennis team. After graduation she was an elementary school teacher in Detroit and then served as a substitute teacher as she transitioned into a homemaker and mother.



Barbara and her husband moved to Birmingham, MI in 1965, where they raised their family and loved the community for 35 years. During those years, Barbara was a tireless and passionate advocate for schools, youth sports and the development of Birmingham. Those efforts and accomplishments included her tenure as both Mayor and City Council member, where she played a significant role in Birmingham's transition from a small bedroom community to the vibrant, modern suburban city that it is today. After serving in city government, Barbara built a successful career in real estate with Weir Manuel until retirement. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed tennis, golf and friendship over the years at both Edgewood C.C. in Commerce, MI, and Governors Club in Chapel Hill, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following:



Kingswood Scholarship Fund, c/o Cranbrook Schools Development



P.O. Box 801, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48303.



Chapel of the Cross Church



304 E Franklin St. Chapel Hill, NC 27514



The family is planning a private memorial ceremony. Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019