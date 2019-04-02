Barbara "Barbie" Laco



June 4, 1930 - March 30, 2019



Raleigh



Barbara "Barbie" Laco, 88, died peacefully on March 30th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at the Cypress in Raleigh, NC. Barbie was a loving wife, wonderful mother and was beloved by all. She always was smiling and had a kind word for everyone.



She was born in Buffalo, NY and went to Hamburg High, where she met the love of her life, Thomas "Tom" Laco. She attended Connecticut College and The University of Missouri, where she married Tom in 1951. After marriage and several years as a Navy wife, Barbie and Tom moved to Cincinnati, where they raised their four children. She was a model homemaker, companion and professional volunteer. She always loved nature and for years helped teach children at the local school about nature and history. In addition to their 40+ years in Cincinnati, they also lived in Spring Island, SC for 14 years and moved to Raleigh in 2010.



Her hobbies included gardening, photography, baking, golf and fishing. She always made sure she was involved with everything that her husband and children did.



Barbie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Laco; their daughter, Susan Chapman of Oregon; sons, Thomas R. of Wake Forest, NC; Randall of Florida and Gregory of Minnesota and their spouses; and eight grandchildren. Barbie is also survived by her sister, Joan Shaw of Virginia, and her brother, Randy Frye of Hamburg, NY.



Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff, nurses & aides of The Rosewood for their loving care, friendship and support over the years and especially those who helped so much in her last few days.



There will be a private burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh on April 3rd. Arrangements are being handled by Renaissance Funeral Home in Raleigh. A family memorial service is planned for June.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the , Transitions LifeCare or a .