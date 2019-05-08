Barbara Beye Lorie



March 7, 1926 - May 6, 2019



Pittsboro



Barbara Beye Lorie passed away on May 6, 2019 at her home at Blue Heron Farm in Chatham Co. NC, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara lived a life of adventure and activism, and had a strong belief in justice and community. She is survived by her beloved sons, Douglas Beye Lorie, and his wife, Yvonne Trostli, and Anthony Beye Lorie and his partner Rodriguez Garner, and a wide circle of friends. Barbara was born in Iowa City to Dr. Howard and Ruth Beye. She later lived in NYC and Palm Beach, where she married Douglas Lorie. After their divorce, she moved to Chapel Hill NC in 1958 with her sons. She taught English in high schools in Chapel Hill, Southern Pines and Westchester NY, where she inspired a generation of students. She retired to Chatham County and was a leading voice in political and community issues. Her anti-racism work was recognized with the Nancy Susan Reynolds Award . She was a world traveler, home builder, great cook and gardener, and avid reader. She was a founder of the Blue Heron Farm Intentional community, where she lived until the end of her life, and will be buried on May 9. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Alston Chapel Church 1832 Alston Chapel Rd. Pittsboro, NC 27312 or the Haw River Assembly P.O. Box 187 Bynum NC 27228 www.hawriver.org Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019