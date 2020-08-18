1/1
Barbara M. McLean
1956 - 2020
Barbara M. McLean

January 13, 1956 - August 14, 2020

Angier

Barbara Morris McLean, 64, passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).

After her diagnosis, Barbara became an advocate for ALS research, participating in numerous clinical trials and research studies. Barbara loved to play card games, and was known for her ability to invent games and entertain everyone.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marlene (Adams) Morris. She is survived by her sons and their wives; Brian and Jennifer (Bullman) McLean, and Brandon and Moriah (Wood) McLean.

A private celebration of her life will take place at the home on August 22.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
