Barbara Rose McIntyre
April 8, 1928 - July 22, 2019
Raleigh
Barbara Rose McIntyre, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died on July 22, 2019, after a period of declining health. Barbara was born April 8, 1928, grew up in Goldsboro NC, attended its public schools and obtained her Bachelors Degree from the University of North Carolina.
Barbara was a career employee of the NC Department of Health and Human Services over many years, and dedicated her life to the welfare of children and families in North Carolina. She was recognized by the Elon Homes for Children for seventeen years of service as Program Consultant to that facility. In 1984, her lifetime of service to quality of life for children and families was recognized by her designation as an Allen Keith-Lucas Friend of Children by the North Carolina Child Care Association. Her career culminated in her being conferred the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor James G. Martin.
Barbara was intensely independent, and relished her ability to handle her own affairs and tend her flowers, fruit trees and lawn until nearly ninety years of age, whether the property was at Blowing Rock, Linville, Sneads Ferry or Raleigh. A day spent studying birds with her binoculars, working on her plants, planning an upcoming trip and attending a lecture was a day well-spent. She relished her deep roots in the State of North Carolina and published a text on her family history.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Motier Williams McIntire and her mother, Rosa Waters McIntire, by her brother, Leonard McIntyre, and sister, Marguerite McIntyre Stehle. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Diane Evans of Durham NC, John Calvin McIntyre of Unity Maine, James Leonard McIntyre of Seattle Washington, Robert George McIntyre and Beth McIntyre Kohls of Mukwonago, Wisconsin.
Barbara would ask that you honor her by a gift of your time to the benefit of a child, of your money to the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund or to a . The family thanks the good friends and neighbors who made it possible for Barbara to be as independent as she wished, among them being Nancy Dunford, Charles Reavis and Irene Green.
A private graveside service is planned at the family gravesite in Goldsboro NC.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019