Barbara P. Taylor
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Partin Blalock Taylor

April 17, 1941 - June 8, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Barbara Partin Blalock Taylor, 79, passed away Monday at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. A native of Harnett County, Barbara is the daughter of the late Graham Luther and Leola Grace Partin. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 14th at 3:00 PM at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier.

Barbara is survived by her husband, James Edward Taylor; children, Lee Blalock (Lynn) of Angier, Vicky Matthews of Angier, Tina Avery (Bryan) of Angier; grandchildren, Randy Blalock, David Blalock (Kendra), Haleigh Blalock, Jared Matthews (Christine), Hillary Thomas (Zac); great-grandchildren, Colby Blalock, Ayden Blalock, Brighton Blalock, Jason Thomas and Millie Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lee Blalock; sisters, Clarene Eason and Betty Jean Price; brothers, Luther Partin, Russell Partin, and Richard Partin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved