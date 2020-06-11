Barbara Partin Blalock Taylor



April 17, 1941 - June 8, 2020



Fuquay-Varina



Barbara Partin Blalock Taylor, 79, passed away Monday at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. A native of Harnett County, Barbara is the daughter of the late Graham Luther and Leola Grace Partin. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 14th at 3:00 PM at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier.



Barbara is survived by her husband, James Edward Taylor; children, Lee Blalock (Lynn) of Angier, Vicky Matthews of Angier, Tina Avery (Bryan) of Angier; grandchildren, Randy Blalock, David Blalock (Kendra), Haleigh Blalock, Jared Matthews (Christine), Hillary Thomas (Zac); great-grandchildren, Colby Blalock, Ayden Blalock, Brighton Blalock, Jason Thomas and Millie Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lee Blalock; sisters, Clarene Eason and Betty Jean Price; brothers, Luther Partin, Russell Partin, and Richard Partin.



