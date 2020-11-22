Barbara Poe

May 2, 1956 - November 13, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Barbara Hochuli Poe, died Friday, November 13, with her family by her side. She was 64.

Barbara — or Bobbie, as she was known to most — was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Barbara and Robert Hochuli. She moved to North Carolina in her adolescence, where she lived for most of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly, and her husband, Alex; her son, Robert, and his girlfriend, Jordan; her mother, Barbara; her brother, Robert, and his wife and children; and her beloved mutt, Denali. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael and her father.

Bobbie's life was defined by family. She and Mike had a loving, 34-year marriage; raising her children was the great passion of her life. She and Mike loved snow skiing, traveling and tailgating before Carolina Hurricanes hockey games.

Bobbie is an alumna of Wake Forest University, where she received a degree in accounting. She began her career in public accounting before spending many years as a full-time mom. She went back to work once her kids were grown, doing accounting for an organization she believed in with her whole heart, the American Red Cross.

Memorial services will be private due to the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transitions Lifecare or the American Red Cross.





