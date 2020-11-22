1/1
Barbara Poe
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Poe
May 2, 1956 - November 13, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Barbara Hochuli Poe, died Friday, November 13, with her family by her side. She was 64.
Barbara — or Bobbie, as she was known to most — was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Barbara and Robert Hochuli. She moved to North Carolina in her adolescence, where she lived for most of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly, and her husband, Alex; her son, Robert, and his girlfriend, Jordan; her mother, Barbara; her brother, Robert, and his wife and children; and her beloved mutt, Denali. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael and her father.
Bobbie's life was defined by family. She and Mike had a loving, 34-year marriage; raising her children was the great passion of her life. She and Mike loved snow skiing, traveling and tailgating before Carolina Hurricanes hockey games.
Bobbie is an alumna of Wake Forest University, where she received a degree in accounting. She began her career in public accounting before spending many years as a full-time mom. She went back to work once her kids were grown, doing accounting for an organization she believed in with her whole heart, the American Red Cross.
Memorial services will be private due to the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transitions Lifecare or the American Red Cross.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bobby’s passing. We were childhood friends growing up in Asheboro. Lots of lovely memories. My sympathies to the family on your loss.
Caroline Quinn
Friend
November 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved