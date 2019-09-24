|
|
Dorothy L. Schrom
Cary
Dorothy L Schrom, 95 was called home to Lord and Savior September 19, 2019. She was born in Schenectady, New York and was the daughter of George and Louise Anderson. She worked for General Electric in the high voltage test department until having children. She returned to the work force for State University of New York Albany campus as a librarian when her children were older. In 1996 she moved with her late husband Edward of 63 years to the Raleigh area to be closer to her granddaughter. She as excellent seamstress and avid baker. She is survived by sons Edward (Amy) of Schenectady, NY. Wesley (Linda) of Raleigh, NC. Granddaughter Stacey of Atlanta, GA and two grandsons, Luke and Philip of Schenectady, NY.
The family would like to thank The Retreat of Cary and its loving staff for the exceptional care they provided to Dorothy for the last two and a half years and requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Retreat of Cary, 309 Tweed Circle, Cary, NC 27511.
A celebration of life will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran, 100 W Lochmere Dr, Cary NC 27518. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 24, 2019