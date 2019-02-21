|
Barbara Powell Jackson
February 13, 1937 - February 20,2019
Youngsville
Barbara Powell Jackson, 82, passed away Wednesday morning February 20, 2019. She was born in Franklin County, the daughter of the late Maggie Tant Powell and Don Powell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Jackson.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home with Pastor Drew Mattox officiating.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughter, Myra Jackson Allen and husband Scott of Youngsville; a granddaughter, Kristi Allen of Wilson.
Memorial contributions can be made to Transitions Life Care Hospice 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607 or to the of Eastern North Carolina 5171 Glenwood Ave. Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612.
Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919-556-5811)
The family will receive at all other times at Myra and Scott Allen's home.
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 21, 2019