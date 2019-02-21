Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Powell Jackson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Powell Jackson Obituary
Barbara Powell Jackson

February 13, 1937 - February 20,2019

Youngsville

Barbara Powell Jackson, 82, passed away Wednesday morning February 20, 2019. She was born in Franklin County, the daughter of the late Maggie Tant Powell and Don Powell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Jackson.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home with Pastor Drew Mattox officiating.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughter, Myra Jackson Allen and husband Scott of Youngsville; a granddaughter, Kristi Allen of Wilson.

Memorial contributions can be made to Transitions Life Care Hospice 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607 or to the of Eastern North Carolina 5171 Glenwood Ave. Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612.

Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919-556-5811)

The family will receive at all other times at Myra and Scott Allen's home.

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now