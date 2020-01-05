Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Springmoor Auditorium
Raleigh, NC
View Map
More Obituaries for Barbara Renfrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Renfrew


1926 - 2020
Barbara Renfrew Obituary
Barbara Rose Fink Renfrew

June 17, 1926 - December 30, 2019

Raleigh

Barbara Rose Fink Renfrew died December 30, 2019 at the Springmoor Health Center. Mrs. Renfrew grew up in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. She graduated from Northfield (MA) School for Girls, and Mount Holyoke College where she majored in Spanish and minored in Art.

She worked for five years as a secretary in the executive offices of IBM in New York City. She married Robert Renfrew in 1952, whom she met in the IBM Chorus.

They raised three children, living in New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and North Carolina, finally moving to the Springmoor retirement community in 2000.

Mrs. Renfrew volunteered in church, arts and cultural organizations. She especially enjoyed doing research work at the North Carolina Museum of Art. She loved reading, painting, gardening and travelling, and was co-editor of the Springmoor Herald.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010, and special friend Don McKinney in 2015. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Bigwood, brother Richard Fink (Claire), her three children: Tina Helble (Tim), Betsy Renfrew (Andrew Young), Rev. James Renfrew (Robin Dunnington), grandsons Roberto Renfrew-Marquez, Shamus Kelley and Sean Kelley, three great-grandchildren Ellieana, Roberto and Maverick, eight nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mrs. Renfrew's life will take place at the Springmoor Auditorium in Raleigh on Saturday, January 11, 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to the Church of the Nativity, Raleigh, NC and Springmoor Benevolence Fund, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020
