1/1
Barbara Richter
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Clare Richter

October 19, 1961 - November 1, 2020

Chapel Hill

It is with a heavy heart we announce Barbara Richter passed away at the age of 59 after a brief battle with brain cancer. For more information about Barbara's life and funeral services (11/4-5), go to https://walkersfuneralservice.com/tribute/details/2665/Barbara-Richter/obituary.html#tribute-start

Barbara spent most of her childhood in Annandale, VA. She graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelors in Chemistry and Masters in Architecture. After graduating, she moved to New Mexico to pursue painting, before settling for 25 years in Chapel Hill. Barbara was an accomplished architect and business owner of Richter Norton Architecture. She made beautiful remodels of residential homes, and worked with world-famous Wes Leschot designing music-recording studios.

Barbara is the proud mother of three "beautiful and brilliant" children and three grandchildren who were the light of her life. Her children are Frances, Genevieve (Michael) and James (Sasha) with grandchildren William, Caleb, and Abraham. Barbara is survived by her parents, Bill and Clare Richter. She is also survived by her six siblings and their children.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to UNC Cancer Hospital, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.

The Richter family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved