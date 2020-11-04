Barbara Clare Richter
October 19, 1961 - November 1, 2020
Chapel Hill
It is with a heavy heart we announce Barbara Richter passed away at the age of 59 after a brief battle with brain cancer. For more information about Barbara's life and funeral services (11/4-5), go to https://walkersfuneralservice.com/tribute/details/2665/Barbara-Richter/obituary.html#tribute-start
Barbara spent most of her childhood in Annandale, VA. She graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelors in Chemistry and Masters in Architecture. After graduating, she moved to New Mexico to pursue painting, before settling for 25 years in Chapel Hill. Barbara was an accomplished architect and business owner of Richter Norton Architecture. She made beautiful remodels of residential homes, and worked with world-famous Wes Leschot designing music-recording studios.
Barbara is the proud mother of three "beautiful and brilliant" children and three grandchildren who were the light of her life. Her children are Frances, Genevieve (Michael) and James (Sasha) with grandchildren William, Caleb, and Abraham. Barbara is survived by her parents, Bill and Clare Richter. She is also survived by her six siblings and their children.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to UNC Cancer Hospital, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
