Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Rose Fitzpatrick


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Rose Fitzpatrick Obituary
Barbara Rose Fitzpatrick

February 12, 1930 - September 2, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Barbara Rose Fitzpatrick, 89, died peacefully on September 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

The first of Rose and Louis' three fierce daughters, Barbara "Bobby" Franks first graced our world on February 12, 1930 in the Bronx, NY. After graduating from Cathedral High School, she worked at Met Life in Manhattan while earning the nickname "Hooks Franks" as a star point guard on the New York Bronx Angels semi-pro women's basketball team. It was Barbara's athleticism and natural beauty that caught the eye of a young Irishman named Dennis "Dinty" Fitzpatrick while tossing a football on Rockaway Beach. The two married in 1951; eventually adopting 5 lucky children while building their lives in Columbus, OH, Poughkeepsie, NY, and finally, Raleigh, NC where Dennis' career with IBM took them in 1973. As a devout Catholic and volunteer, Barbara gave countless hours to Raleigh Right to Life, K of C Council 2546 (where she and Dennis were among the founders of the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade), and the Our Lady of Lourdes school lunchroom and sports fields where she shared her athletic talents as Girls' Softball and Asst. Girls Basketball Coach. Never one to sit still, she took on a job with the State of NC, serving countless hungry teens in the Sanderson HS cafeteria. And after retiring with Dennis to Emerald Isle in 1989, Barbara continued giving back as a lead volunteer and board member at Martha's Mission of Morehead City, eventually settling in Fuquay several years after Dennis' 2003 passing.

A deeply committed UNC Tarheel fan, Barbara spent most of her golden years continuing her passion for coaching--by offering strong advice to coaches Smith and Williams (through her TV set) throughout every March Madness.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Rosemary Twomey and brother-in-law, Reggie; sons, Dennis Fitzpatrick and James Fitzpatrick; daughters, Barbara Osbeck and son-in-law, Richard, and Deidre McQuaide and son-in-law, Chris; grandchildren, Kali Tunstall and husband, Chris, Lukas Osbeck, Kaitlin McQuaide and husband, Ryan Smith, and McKinley C. McQuaide.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis; sister, Betty Walsh; brother-in-law, Hank Walsh, and son, Gerard.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday September 9, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay-Varina, with a reception in Barbara's honor following.

The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Point for their incredible love and support.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Barbara's favorite charity, Martha's Mission Cupboard, 901 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now