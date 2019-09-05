|
|
Barbara Rose Fitzpatrick
February 12, 1930 - September 2, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Barbara Rose Fitzpatrick, 89, died peacefully on September 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
The first of Rose and Louis' three fierce daughters, Barbara "Bobby" Franks first graced our world on February 12, 1930 in the Bronx, NY. After graduating from Cathedral High School, she worked at Met Life in Manhattan while earning the nickname "Hooks Franks" as a star point guard on the New York Bronx Angels semi-pro women's basketball team. It was Barbara's athleticism and natural beauty that caught the eye of a young Irishman named Dennis "Dinty" Fitzpatrick while tossing a football on Rockaway Beach. The two married in 1951; eventually adopting 5 lucky children while building their lives in Columbus, OH, Poughkeepsie, NY, and finally, Raleigh, NC where Dennis' career with IBM took them in 1973. As a devout Catholic and volunteer, Barbara gave countless hours to Raleigh Right to Life, K of C Council 2546 (where she and Dennis were among the founders of the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade), and the Our Lady of Lourdes school lunchroom and sports fields where she shared her athletic talents as Girls' Softball and Asst. Girls Basketball Coach. Never one to sit still, she took on a job with the State of NC, serving countless hungry teens in the Sanderson HS cafeteria. And after retiring with Dennis to Emerald Isle in 1989, Barbara continued giving back as a lead volunteer and board member at Martha's Mission of Morehead City, eventually settling in Fuquay several years after Dennis' 2003 passing.
A deeply committed UNC Tarheel fan, Barbara spent most of her golden years continuing her passion for coaching--by offering strong advice to coaches Smith and Williams (through her TV set) throughout every March Madness.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Rosemary Twomey and brother-in-law, Reggie; sons, Dennis Fitzpatrick and James Fitzpatrick; daughters, Barbara Osbeck and son-in-law, Richard, and Deidre McQuaide and son-in-law, Chris; grandchildren, Kali Tunstall and husband, Chris, Lukas Osbeck, Kaitlin McQuaide and husband, Ryan Smith, and McKinley C. McQuaide.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis; sister, Betty Walsh; brother-in-law, Hank Walsh, and son, Gerard.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday September 9, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay-Varina, with a reception in Barbara's honor following.
The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Point for their incredible love and support.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Barbara's favorite charity, Martha's Mission Cupboard, 901 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019