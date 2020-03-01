|
Barbara "Bobbi" Schmidt
Durham
Barbara "Bobbi" Schmidt 67 passed away February 24 at her home in Old West Durham.
She is survived by her sister Susan Yingling of Phoenix AZ, 6 nieces, 2 special friends Roz and Corinne as well as her cat Alice.
Bobbi graduated from UNC Chapel Hill. She taught art in Clinton, Roxboro and Hillside High. After retiring from Hillside, she taught in China. Bobbi loved her neighborhood and especially her friends at Wholefoods and St. Francis Animal Hospital. She was a prolific reader but her specialty was pen and ink. She created countless drawings over her lifetime that she shared with others. Many of her friends commented that there was no one who could draw such intricate designs in their creations and that she would have no trouble publishing adult coloring books much better than those on the market.
There will be no memorial service. She preferred that friends remember her by her love of animals. Anyone wishing to honor her can send a donation in her name to St. Francis Animal Hospital 2727 Hillsborough Rd., Durham, NC 27705.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020