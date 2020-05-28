Barbara Taylor
April 27, 1932 - May 24, 2020
Clemmons
Barbara "Babs" Flowers Taylor, 88, of Tarboro left her life with us and went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. Barbara was born to Hardie Allen Flowers and Lois Lynn Flowers on April 27, 1932 in Knightdale. On her sixth birthday the family moved to Red Oak where she grew up and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1950. She married John Newton Taylor, her husband of sixty-five years, in 1951. They lived in the Riverside Apartments in Rocky Mount where she worked for Gardner's Dairy and later for optometrist, Dr. Jack Swinson. Barbara and John moved to Tarboro in 1963 where she was employed for many years as secretary to the guidance counselors at Tarboro High School, retiring in 1990. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her sister Eleanor Flowers Upton and husband Robert Upton of Raleigh. Barbara is survived by her son, John N. Taylor, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Renee Laughter Taylor of Clemmons; sister, Janie Flowers Williams and husband, Jay Williams of Raleigh; brothers, Fred Allen Flowers and wife, Joan Flowers of Shelby, and Joseph Stephen Flowers and wife, Kathy Flowers of Hampstead; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Max. Barbara was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Tarboro and served the church dutifully in many roles over fifty-five years. She recently resided in Clemmons, near her son and daughter-in-law. By the sheer force of her will and the grace of God, when doctors said she had only weeks to live, she forced her illness into a temporary remission without medical treatment and lived another eighteen months to the surprise of her doctors and the delight of those who loved her. Barbara was a true friend to many, loved by all, a stranger to no one, and long will be remembered for her ready smile, sense of humor and unparalleled devotion to her family. May God bless all of the family, friends and loved ones who showered Barbara with visits, love, prayers, and well wishes, and to all of the caring medical professionals who walked with her during the months of her final journey. At Barbara's request, there will be no memorial service but gifts in her memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Tarboro or the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 28, 2020.