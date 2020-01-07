|
|
Barbara Lee (Morefield) Watkins
December 15, 1938 - December 31, 2019
Durham, North Carolina
Barbara Watkins passed away on December 31, 2019 in Durham, NC. She was 81 years old.
Barbara is survived by her son James Wood and his wife Denise in Texas, her son John in North Carolina, her son Stephen and his wife Cathy in North Carolina, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and good friends. A celebration open-house will be held on January 19 in Chapel Hill for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell or the .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020