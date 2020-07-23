Barbara Lenora Stewart Watts
July 6,1935 - July 21, 2020
Ashtabula, OH
Barbara Watts, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020.
Growing up outside of Detroit she beat polio and met the love of her life. Barb was a talented baker, gifted painter, dog lover, friend to many, & cherished Grandmother.
She is survived by sons Robert (Cindy) & James (Ronda), 6 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Charles, son William, & sister Nancy.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Assistance League of the Triangle Area.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 23, 2020.