Barbara Lenora Stewart Watts



July 6,1935 - July 21, 2020



Ashtabula, OH



Barbara Watts, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020.



Growing up outside of Detroit she beat polio and met the love of her life. Barb was a talented baker, gifted painter, dog lover, friend to many, & cherished Grandmother.



She is survived by sons Robert (Cindy) & James (Ronda), 6 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Charles, son William, & sister Nancy.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Assistance League of the Triangle Area.



