1/
Barbara Watts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Lenora Stewart Watts

July 6,1935 - July 21, 2020

Ashtabula, OH

Barbara Watts, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020.

Growing up outside of Detroit she beat polio and met the love of her life. Barb was a talented baker, gifted painter, dog lover, friend to many, & cherished Grandmother.

She is survived by sons Robert (Cindy) & James (Ronda), 6 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Charles, son William, & sister Nancy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Assistance League of the Triangle Area.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved