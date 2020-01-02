Home

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
9350 Braddock Road
Burke, NC
Durham

Barbara Wilson Simpson, formerly of Fairfax, VA died at her home in Durham, NC on Tuesday, December 3 after a gallant 2-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Ted, their children John, Jocelyn (Fultz) and Joyce (Webster); and grandchildren Sydney and Albert Fultz. Born in Massachusetts to John and Helen Wilson, Barbara is a graduate of Pierce Business College and The University of North Florida.

A gifted life-long musician, Barbara chose to become a Church Organist/Choir Director. She was a member of the NOVA Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Barbara loved life and enjoyed the many moves to new locations during Ted's Navy career. A staunch New Englander, Barbara proved the adage "You can take the girl out of New England, but not New England out of the girl." Barbara loved the cold crisp air of her native New England. She enjoyed our annual visits to the region.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 10 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 9350 Braddock Road, Burke, VA. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duke Cancer Institute, 300 West Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701 or the .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 2, 2020
