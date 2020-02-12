|
|
Barney Allan Williford
Knightdale
Barney Allan Williford, 60, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born April 2, 1959 in Johnston County to Annie "Clyde" Youngblood Williford and the late Luther Allan Williford. Barney worked as an Auto Technician with the US Postal Service.
Surviving: wife, Carol Tuck Williford; brothers, Jeff Williford (Amanda) of Wendell, Brian Williford (Cindi) of Wake Forest.
A service to celebrate Barney's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 12, 2020