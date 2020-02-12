Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Resources
More Obituaries for Barney Williford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barney A. Williford


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barney A. Williford Obituary
Barney Allan Williford

Knightdale

Barney Allan Williford, 60, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born April 2, 1959 in Johnston County to Annie "Clyde" Youngblood Williford and the late Luther Allan Williford. Barney worked as an Auto Technician with the US Postal Service.

Surviving: wife, Carol Tuck Williford; brothers, Jeff Williford (Amanda) of Wendell, Brian Williford (Cindi) of Wake Forest.

A service to celebrate Barney's life will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -