Barrett Samuel Wilson
1976 - 2020
Barrett Samuel Wilson

February 5, 1976 - May 3, 2020

Wendell

Barrett Samuel Wilson, 44, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, May 3rd. He was born in Wake County and continued to live in this area being one of those rare "NC natives". Barrett was a quiet guy with a big heart helping and caring for family and friends. He enjoyed landscaping and setting his own schedule as the owner and operator of 'Barrett Wilson Lawn and Landscape'. Barrett was a sports fan, especially football and basketball. He also enjoyed playing video games online with friends and spending time with his dog. Barrett will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Barrett was preceded in death by his brother, James Eric Wilson. He is survived by his mother, Candace Martindale (Jeffrey) of Wendell and his father, James Samuel Wilson, Jr. (Rosalee Thomas) of Raleigh.

The family will hold a private graveside service for Barrett at the Williams Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Williams Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
