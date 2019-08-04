|
|
Barron L. (Bo) Ritchie III
April 14, 1962-July 17, 2019
Raleigh
Barron L. (Bo) Ritchie III passed away in Austin, Tx. July 17, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Barron L. Ritchie, Jr., Grandparents Barron L. and Sara Ritchie, Jr.; J. B. and Christine Meacham, uncle, James Rosebro Meacham all of Charlotte. He had been struggling with mental illness for the last ten years. Bo was born in Charlotte and moved to Raleigh with his family in 1967.
Bo was always an avid sportsman and excelled as a Black Diamond snow skier, barefoot water skier, and played semi-pro beach volleyball up and down the east coast. Playing occasionally with his good friend and volleyball partner, Phil Dalhausser, Olympian medalist. He loved the outdoors and camped many times with his two yellow labs, Raleigh and Barkley, at Falls Lake.
He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a major in Economics. While a junior at UNC, he was selected to represent the United States as an Ambassador to Operation Raleigh. This program was founded by Prince Charles and it was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Sir Walter Raleigh's trip around the world. Bo withdrew from his spring semester and spent three months in Central America helping villages build schools and churches. While there he helped SEE International to identify natives that lived in remote areas up in the mountains that had cataracts and bring them to SEE International for surgery in the villages. It was quite an honor to be chosen as an Ambassador and was a life changing experience for Bo.
He always showed his love for children by being a big brother for many years through Urban Ministries in Raleigh. His dream was to have a music camp for children which he founded by setting up a foundation in Taos, NM for the Pueblo children. It has become a very successful program and the children give concerts regularly to raise money for the foundation.
For many years Bo had a very successful sales career in which he specialized in working for startup companies in Silicon Valley that developed security software. He would stay with them until they went public or were sold then he moved to another startup, always selling security software. His success came from selling software to large corporations and governmental agencies.
He is survived by his daughter, Taylor E. Ritchie, Austin, Tx.; mother, Mary Moore M. Ritchie, Raleigh; his brother, J. Mark Ritchie, Daytona Beach, Fla.; his sister, V. Brooke Ritchie-Phucas, and her husband, Charles, in Dumfries, Va.; and nephew, J. Spencer Diller, Dumfries, Va. Also his aunt and uncle, Christine and Henry Kirby (Raleigh and Topsail Beach) as well as his cousins, Stacey L. Kirby, Durham; James H. Kirby, Raleigh, and Michael J. Kirby, Raleigh and his closest friend for many years, Wolfgang "Alex" Von Krogh and his family in Hamburg, Germany; his former wife, Sheryl Wiggins Ritchie, Youngsville, NC
No service is planned at this time. Memorials can be made to Urban Ministries, 1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27603. Condolences to the family may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019