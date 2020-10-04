1/1
Barry B. Santas
Barry B. Santas

Fuquay-Varina

Barry B. Santas, age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was born in Neilsville, Wisconsin to William Clayton and Irene Mae Santas.

Mr. Santas is survived by his wife, Cherry Robison; children, Michael Edward Santas, Mark Joseph Santas, and Melinda Jean Santas Jeffers; sister, Sandra Markley and husband, John; niece, Susan Rene Markley and nephews Andrew and Shawn Markley. His is also survived by 10 grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
