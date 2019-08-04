Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Rolesville Baptist Church Family Life Center
203 E. Young St
Rolesville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Rolesville Baptist Church
Resources
Barry W. Whitaker

Barry W. Whitaker Obituary
Barry W. Whitaker

Rolesville

Barry W. Whitaker, 78, of Rolesville, NC passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 3, 2019 from Alzheimer's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zeb and Pauline Whitaker; his brother, William Zeb Whitaker and by his precious daughter, Elizabeth W. Bowen.

Barry graduated from Campbell College and UNC-CH. He was a life-long farmer and caretaker for his parents. He loved college sports, especially the TARHEELS and time spent with his children and grandchildren. Barry always supported the activities of his family. He was a strong advocate for Wake County Schools and believed in good public education.

Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Monday morning, August 5, 2019 at Rolesville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Harris Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Barry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty; his son, Barry W. Whitaker, Jr. and by his sister, Betty W. Frazier of Fayetteville. He also leaves behind twin grandchildren, Sarah and Ben Bowen and his son-in-law, Mike Bowen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 185, Rolesville, NC 27571.

Friends may visit with the family from 9-10:45 Monday morning, (8-5) in the Rolesville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 203 E. Young St., Rolesville, NC 27571.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019
