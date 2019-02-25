Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919) 828-4311 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Hayes Barton United Methodist Church 2209 Fairview Rd. Raleigh , NC View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Hayes Barton United Methodist Church 2209 Fairview Rd. Raleigh , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Battle Robertson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Battle M. Robertson

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Battle Moore Robertson



March 19, 1936 - February 23, 2019



Raleigh



Battle Moore Robertson, "Batt" (82) of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully February 23, 2019. Batt was born in Clayton, NC on March 19th, 1936 to Mr. John B. Robertson and Mrs. Helen Manning Robertson. He was raised in Clayton, NC and graduated top cadet from Randolph Macon Military Academy in Front Royal, VA. He earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, and afterwards served his country as a member of the US Army. Batt became a Certified Public Accountant and began his career with Price Waterhouse & Company, and later served as a partner with Lynch, McMillian and Robertson. The scope of his career as both an entrepreneur and as a trusted and caring advisor to his clients lasted for over 50 years. At the time of his passing, Batt continued to be actively involved as the owner and treasurer of the US Case Corporation.



Batt was married to his loving and devoted wife, Dorothy Bancker Robertson, for 34 years. Batt was gifted with three beloved children, as well as three wonderful stepchildren. His life was marked by his loving family, a lifetime of memories with his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-granddaughter and many friends. Batt was also a member of the Carolina County Club, the Sphinx Club of Raleigh and a lifelong member of the "Iron Dukes." With an intensely loyal love for Duke, he rarely missed a football or basketball game or any chance to talk about the university.



Batt was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his much beloved daughter, Rebecca Anne Robertson. In addition to his lovely wife, he is survived by his son John B. Robertson II, and wife, Elizabeth Estill Robertson; his daughter, Dale-Manning Starbuck Robertson Chesson and son-in-law William Christopher Chesson of Lexington, NC; his stepson Robert Peel Holmes IV; his stepdaughter Charlotte Holmes Versfeld and husband Peter (Opie); and his stepson Thomas Wooten Holmes and wife Allison, all of Raleigh. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Lindsay Robertson Barnhill (Luke); Laura Starbuck Robertson; William Christopher Chesson, Jr.; Christopher Battle Chesson; Elisabeth Holmes; Bancks Holmes; Stuart Holmes; James Holmes; Katy Versfeld, and one great-grandchild, Emery Revel Barnhill. Although Batt was an only child, he was gifted with cousins whom he loved as siblings, Betty Robertson Goodwin and husband James of Henderson; John W. Robertson, of Washington, NC; and Betty Jane (BJ) Williams of Greensboro. Finally, among his most cherished and lifelong loves, Batt is survived by his beloved uncle and centenarian Samuel E. Robertson of Clayton. He and his Uncle Sam always had lunch together every Thursday in Clayton at the same restaurant. Week in and week out, other patrons could count on hearing gales of laughter coming from their table with jokes, memories and stories being told and re-told. Batt never missed a lunch with his uncle.



Batt Robertson impacted many lives with his generosity, devotion, and care, as well as his keen intellect and wisdom that inspired courage and strength of character. For more than 35 years Batt was dedicated to the Hilltop Home for Children in Raleigh, who cared for his daughter, Rebecca. He will remain remembered by his family for his lifelong and unfailing devotion.



The family will receive friends at a visitation at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, on Wednesday February 27th from 1:00 to 2:30 pm followed by a funeral service at the church located at 2209 Fairview Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608. There will be a brief graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery located at 701 Oakwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27601. The family will also receive friends after the service at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Robertson II. Flowers are gratefully appreciated; however, if preferred, memorial gifts may be given to .



Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2019