Beatrice Bostic Rivenbark
Warsaw
Beatrice Bostic Rivenbark, wife, mother, sister and Nana, was reunited with her beloved husband Raymond on Thursday, July, 31, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in Warsaw, NC. Ms Bea, or BeaBaby, as Raymond referred to her, was born in Duplin County on July 15, 1929. Her parents were the late Owen Thomas Bostic and Mattie Lanier Bostic. Beatrice graduated from Oxford Orphanage, John Nichols High School, and James Walker School of Nursing, in Wilmington, NC. She nursed at Duplin General Hospital, Duplin County Health Department, and for Dr. Straughn in Warsaw for years. She enjoyed her nursing years, and loved to tell stories of her patients, and experiences. Bea also enjoyed bowling and love making ceramic items for her family and Friends.
Beatrice was married to the love of her life, the late Raymond W. Rivenbark, they were married in November, 1952. They had four children, Debbie, Connie, Bonnie, and Ray Jr.
In addition to her husband, Raymond, Bea was preceded in death by brothers Larry Bostic, Marvin Bostic, Willie Bostic, Leon Bostic, Cecil Bostic, and Van Bostic. Also by sisters Mattie Howard, Tiny Ruth Henderson, and Retha Kornegay,
Those left to remember her are her four children, and spouses, Debbie Rivenbark, Cary, NC, Connie Carrol and husband, Frank, Hampstead NC, Bonnie Schechterly, and husband ED, Buchanan, VA. Ray Jr. and wife Janis, Blue Ridge, Va. In addition are 9 grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren, Ashley Moore and husband Dylan Holden, (Sarah). Paxton Moore, (Katie,
Emily). Anna Campbell, and husband Wes (Rachel, Benjamin, Aubrey). Joseph Willett and wife Alissa (Scarlett, Sydney, Salem) and Elizabeth Willett, (Isaac).
Bea is also survived by her two sisters, Hazel Thomas, and husband Bill, and Pattie Sue Fields. In addition are two sisters in law, Juanita Brinkley, Cary, NC, and Emma Kennedy and husband Ben, Suffolk, VA.
Beatrice and Raymond traveled quite a lot during their years together, including trips to Hawaii, London, Australia, Greenland, Finland, Russia, Sweden and Scotland. Beatrice's favorite trips were to the Panama Cannel, and Hawaii, because of the beautiful flowers.
The Rivenbark family is forever grateful to Aline Williams, who took great care of their Mom, during her last five years, and to Debbie Wilson who cared for their mother at night the last two years of her life. We are forever Grateful for the Love and Care these two wonderful ladies provided our mother in her final years.
Services will be held at Warsaw Presbyterian Church Saturday, August 3, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 and the Funeral will begin at 2:00. Interment will be at Devotional Gardens.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Masonic Home for Children or Warsaw Presbyterian Church.
