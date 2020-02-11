Home

Wake Forest Baptist Church
118 E South Ave
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home
405 S. Main St.
Wake Forest, NC
Becky Sherron Stone


1945 - 2020
Becky Sherron Stone Obituary
Becky Sherron Stone

Wake Forest

Becky Sherron Stone, 74, of Wake Forest, passed away February 7, 2020 in Raleigh. She was born September 15, 1945 in Nash County, a daughter of the late Maurice and Ruth (Arrington) Walker.

The family will receive visitors from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm at Wake Forest Baptist Church, Wake Forest. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastern North Carolina Chapter- .

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2020
