Becky Sherron Stone
Wake Forest
Becky Sherron Stone, 74, of Wake Forest, passed away February 7, 2020 in Raleigh. She was born September 15, 1945 in Nash County, a daughter of the late Maurice and Ruth (Arrington) Walker.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm at Wake Forest Baptist Church, Wake Forest. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastern North Carolina Chapter- .
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2020