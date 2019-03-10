|
Ben Raymond Strother
Sims
Ben Raymond Strother, 82, of the Rock Ridge Community, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Funeral, Tuesday, 11:00 AM, Marsh Swamp Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The visitation will be at Wilson Memorial Service, Monday, 6:00-7:30 PM.
Mr. Strother retired from Wilson County Farm Bureau Insurance, after serving 37 years as agency manager and was active in the Gideons.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Casey Strother; daughter, Beth Strother of Sims; sons, Michael Strother (Kim) of Wilson, Scott Strother (Sonya) of Sims and Neil Strother (Ann) of Sims; grandchildren, Dustin Watson, Adam Watson, Thomas Strother, Rachel Strother, Caleb Strother, Jordan Strother (Katie), Nate Strother, Sydney Strother; great-grandchildren, Ellie Quinn Strother, Haiden Watson and Ashton Watson; brother, Robert Strother (Lois) of Cary.
Mr. Strother was preceded in death by sisters, Alice Wicker and Melba Mitchell and brother, Howard Strother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Gideons International, PO Box 274, Wilson, NC 27894-0274.
Arrangements are by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N., Wilson, (252) 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019