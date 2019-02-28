Benjamin Franklin McGilvray



June 24, 1929 - February 26, 2019



Raleigh



B.F. "Ben" McGilvray passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday evening. Ben spent his career of 42 years with Winn- Dixie Stores until his retirement in 1990. His beloved wife of 54 years,Evelyn, predeceased him in 2005. They had many wonderful years together traveling and especially on Topsail Island.



Ben cherished his family above everything else. He is survived by his son, Biff McGilvray and wife, Jan and his loving caregiving daughter, Brenda Kirkland and favorite son-in-law, Robert. Ben loved spending his time working in his yard and fishing on the beach.



The family is very grateful to his caregivers, Barbara Long and Janet Wood. They are truly angels here on earth and worked tirelessly for Daddy's comfort. We are indebted to his neighbors Bill and Judy Beam and Ray Johnson, Jr. and Kindred Home Health team for their compassionate care.



A funeral service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1201 Maxwell Drive, Raleigh, NC. Interment will be held 2:30 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, Bennettsville, SC.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 -8:00 pm on Friday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC.



Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinders Lane Raleigh, NC 27603 or Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019