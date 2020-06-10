Benjamin Berry Henderson, Sr.
Raleigh
Benjamin Berry Henderson, Sr., 90, passed away on June 6, 2020. Ben was born in Raleigh on May 28, 1930 to the late Clyde and Malena Berry Henderson. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jean Jones Henderson, his sister Barbara Jacobs, his three children, Brenda Yates(Randy), Benjamin Berry Henderson, Jr.(Seo Young) and Aaron Henderson(Beth), and two step children, Macon Jones(Linda) and Beth Robbins(Mark). In addition, Ben is survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamie Lynn McLeod.
Ben served his country in the U.S Air Force in Korea and returned to Raleigh to attend N.C. State University. He had a 30 year career with Westinghouse in Raleigh and later also worked for CP&L.
During retirement, Ben accomplished many goals and made many new friends and connections while researching his family tree. He created the Berry Tree website and a blog so that all the relatives could keep in touch. One of his biggest accomplishments was writing and self-publishing a genealogy book entitled Our Berrys in Frontier America. Through this work, Ben discovered cousins as far away as California and throughout the U.S. and these connections were a great joy in his life.
Due to COVID 19, no services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.