Benjamin Kunst

Benjamin Kridler Kunst
1975-2020
Boulder Creek, CA
Benjamin Kridler Kunst died on July 1, 2020 in a tragic accident at his home in Boulder Creek, CA. Ben was a man full of love and adventure. Ben adored his wife, Zephyr Pfotenhauer, his stepson, Dante Christopher Clark, his family and many friends—all of whom loved him back with a matching intensity. He loved being outside, camping, hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, designing and building structures on his property, growing fruits and vegetables, raising pigs, chickens, and bees. He also loved riding his motorcycle. In all he did, he was generous, talented, inquisitive, hard-working, and joy-filled. Please visit www.benkunst.net
for an online tribute.
Ben was born in 1975 to his parents, Katharine and Richard Kunst in San Francisco. When he was eight months old, the family moved to Durham, NC. He played center on his Jordan H. S. football team, as well as lacrosse. He graduated from NC State University with undergraduate (1997) and M.S. (1999) degrees in Textile Engineering. After working briefly in Winston-Salem, NC, Ben took a job with Apple in 2000 and moved to the Santa Cruz, CA area. At Apple he designed machinery to test hardware on new Apple products. Ben stayed at Apple for 14 years and then left the demanding corporate life to spend more time on his property and with Zephyr, whom he had met in 2012. With more time to spend with friends he often made Southern biscuits for Sunday brunches and invited friends for potlucks and swims in his swimming hole. He loved music of all kinds, enjoyed concerts and good parties.
Ben is survived by his beloved Zephyr, his stepson Dante, his father Richard and wife Bibby Moore of Chapel Hill, his mother Katharine and wife Katherine Fulton of Sonoma, CA, his brother Franz and wife Michelle Polzine of San Francisco, and a multitude of friends. His very particular enthusiasm, laughter, twinkle, zest for life and fun can never be replaced and is sorely missed. To make a contribution in Ben's name to the organizations he supported, please visit: Sempervirens Fund https://sempervirens.org
; Earth Justice https://earthjustice.org
; and Big Brothers Big Sisters https://www.bbbs.org
.