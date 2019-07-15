Benjamin "Benny" Washington Mitchell



September 22, 1936 – July 12 2019



Wendell



Benjamin Mitchell, 82, died on Friday with his most precious thing in the world, his family, by his side. He was born in Wake County to the late Sterling & Mamie Robertson Mitchell. He served in the National Guard, was a brother in Archer Lodge #165 A. F. & A. M, and had one of the best personalities in the world. He was voted most friendliest in school, which he let you know with a smile, and was a 3 sport Letterman in baseball, football, and cheerleading as well as being a bus driver. Benny was well known within the community at being the most avid competitor in fast pitch softball with an exceptional rise pitch like no other. His favorite passion was dancing with his wife of 62 years and entertaining those around him. Our community has lost someone special who will be fondly remembered for his wit, his ability to make you laugh & smile.







Funeral 3 pm, Tuesday, Corinth Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pansy Leigh Garner Mitchell of the home, daughter, Betsy Congleton (Chuck) of Wendell, grandchildren, Bradley Congleton, Meredith Ferrell (Bruce), great grandchildren, Taylor, Gracyn, & Marshall.



Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Archer Lodge #165 A. F. & A. M.



Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell & other times at the home. www.stricklandfuneral.com Published in The News & Observer on July 15, 2019