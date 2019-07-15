Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin "Benny" Mitchell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin "Benny" Mitchell Obituary
Benjamin "Benny" Washington Mitchell

September 22, 1936 – July 12 2019

Wendell

Benjamin Mitchell, 82, died on Friday with his most precious thing in the world, his family, by his side. He was born in Wake County to the late Sterling & Mamie Robertson Mitchell. He served in the National Guard, was a brother in Archer Lodge #165 A. F. & A. M, and had one of the best personalities in the world. He was voted most friendliest in school, which he let you know with a smile, and was a 3 sport Letterman in baseball, football, and cheerleading as well as being a bus driver. Benny was well known within the community at being the most avid competitor in fast pitch softball with an exceptional rise pitch like no other. His favorite passion was dancing with his wife of 62 years and entertaining those around him. Our community has lost someone special who will be fondly remembered for his wit, his ability to make you laugh & smile.



Funeral 3 pm, Tuesday, Corinth Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pansy Leigh Garner Mitchell of the home, daughter, Betsy Congleton (Chuck) of Wendell, grandchildren, Bradley Congleton, Meredith Ferrell (Bruce), great grandchildren, Taylor, Gracyn, & Marshall.

Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Archer Lodge #165 A. F. & A. M.

Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell & other times at the home. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now