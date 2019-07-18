US ARMY CPL (RET). Benjamin Nelson "Ben" Rose



Four Oaks



Four Oaks: US Army CPL (Ret). Benjamin Nelson "Ben" Rose, age 38, of Battlefield Road, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Funeral Services were held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mill Creek Christian Church, 747 Mill Creek Church Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524. Burial followed with full military honors in the church cemetery. Rev. Dr. Jerry Burton officiated.



Ben was born on November 12, 1980 in Wake County to Nelson and Ann Johnson Rose of Four Oaks, NC. He was preceded in death by his brother, Barrett Bright Rose; maternal grandparents, William Hugh and Lois Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Charlie Nelson and Pearl Rose. Benjamin graduated from South Johnston High School with Honors and played several sports including the marching band. He went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. He joined the Army in 2004 in18 XRAY and was assigned to the 325 PIR of the 82nd Air Borne Division at Ft. Bragg, NC and Baghdad, Iraq.



Surviving in addition to his parents include his wife, Jennifer Marie Sanders Rose; aunts and uncles, Susan King, Laura Hinson, Margaret Patillo, Lettie Pearl Sutton and husband, Lt. Col (Ret). Paul Elwood Sutton; Serena Honeycutt and husband, Brent and Mary Lena Canupp and husband, Dennis; and many cousins and friends.



The family received friends 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson and other times at the home of his parents, 4646 Harper House Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524.



Flowers were welcomed; however, memorials may be made to the Independence Fund, 9013 Perimeter Woods Drive, Ste E, Charlotte, NC 28216.



Arrangements are by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC