Benjamin S. Shepard
1934 - 2020
Benjamin Sanborn Shepard

October 10, 1934 - October 10, 2020

Greenville, North Carolina

Mr. Benjamin Sanborn Shepard, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Ben was a graduate of East Carolina University and a longtime resident of Halifax where he worked for many years for the State Board of Health in Raleigh.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4PM in the Halifax United Methodist Church cemetery in Halifax.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Halifax United Methodist Church cemetery
