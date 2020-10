Benjamin Sanborn ShepardOctober 10, 1934 - October 10, 2020Greenville, North CarolinaMr. Benjamin Sanborn Shepard, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.Ben was a graduate of East Carolina University and a longtime resident of Halifax where he worked for many years for the State Board of Health in Raleigh.A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4PM in the Halifax United Methodist Church cemetery in Halifax.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com