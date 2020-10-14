Benjamin Sanborn Shepard
October 10, 1934 - October 10, 2020
Greenville, North Carolina
Mr. Benjamin Sanborn Shepard, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Ben was a graduate of East Carolina University and a longtime resident of Halifax where he worked for many years for the State Board of Health in Raleigh.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4PM in the Halifax United Methodist Church cemetery in Halifax.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com