Benjamin Shore
1959 - 2020
Benjamin Henry Shore, Jr.

October 12, 1959 - May 8, 2020

Raleigh

Benjamin Henry Shore, Jr (Ben), 60, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on May 8, 2020. Ben was born in Winston Salem, NC on October 12, 1959 to Benjamin H. and Lucinda C. Shore. He earned his Eagle Scout and graduated from Forbush High School, continuing on to receive a BA in English and Political Science from The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Ben was married to Brenda Greeson on June 5, 1982; they were married for 37 years.

Ben worked as an insurance claims specialist for IAT Insurance, Lancer, and Hartford. He enjoyed kayaking, hiking, camping, traveling, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. He was actively involved in North Raleigh United Methodist Men, and gave his time to Appalachia Service Project and Boy Scout Troop 104.

Ben is survived by Brenda Greeson Shore; sons Cameron B. Shore of NYC and Carter T. Shore of Denver; parents Benjamin H. and Lucinda C. Shore of Yadkinville; sister Jenny Shore Pinnix of Yadkinville; and other family and friends.

The celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center (Duke University), Appalachia Service Project, or Food Bank of NC . The family of Benjamin Henry Shore, Jr. wishes to thank Duke Home Health Care and Transitions Life Care for their loving care.

Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
