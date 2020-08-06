Benjamin Taylor Clark
February 19, 1974 - July 29, 2020
Durham
Benjamin Taylor Clark, 46, of Durham, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Winston Salem, he was the son of James Willie Clark and Martha Jane Taylor Clark, who survive.
Mr. Clark was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ben had a long and accomplished career in Information Technology and Client Management. He was also an avid golfer & loved all sports.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his life partner, Mollie Pauline Perry; half-brother, Daniel Clayton Peddycord of Gastonia; closest friends, Mark Caprise, Erich Lauff, Gregg Croom, and Eric Trosch; he is also leaving behind a large community of friends and coworkers.
No services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
