Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Prince Chapel, CME
4471 Christian Chapel Church Road
New Hill, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Prince Chapel, CME
4471 Christian Chapel Church Road
New Hill, NC
Bennie Lee Smith Sr. Obituary
Bennie Lee

Nesmith, Sr.

September 21, 1929 - April 28, 2019

Raleigh

Bennie Lee Nesmith, Sr., of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Funeral Service: 12 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Prince Chapel, CME, 4471 Christian Chapel Church Road, New Hill, NC.

Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Interment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Dorothy Nesmith of the home; Daughters, Edna N. Cross (Ernest) of Corinth, NC and Rev. Dr. Deborah Judd of Raleigh, NC; Son, Bennie Nesmith, Jr of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Lillie McMillian of Wagram, NC, Joyce Hunter, Clarice Harris; Brother, Clarence Nesmith, all of Fuquay-Varina and Bobby Nesmith of Raleigh, NC; 8 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grand children; a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019
