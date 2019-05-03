|
|
Bennie Lee
Nesmith, Sr.
September 21, 1929 - April 28, 2019
Raleigh
Bennie Lee Nesmith, Sr., of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Funeral Service: 12 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Prince Chapel, CME, 4471 Christian Chapel Church Road, New Hill, NC.
Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Interment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Dorothy Nesmith of the home; Daughters, Edna N. Cross (Ernest) of Corinth, NC and Rev. Dr. Deborah Judd of Raleigh, NC; Son, Bennie Nesmith, Jr of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Lillie McMillian of Wagram, NC, Joyce Hunter, Clarice Harris; Brother, Clarence Nesmith, all of Fuquay-Varina and Bobby Nesmith of Raleigh, NC; 8 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grand children; a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019