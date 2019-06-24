Bennie R. McMinis Sr.



October 18, 1921 - June 21, 2019



Raleigh



Bennie R. McMinis Sr., 97 of Raleigh, N.C. passed away in his home the morning of Friday, June 21, 2019. Bennie was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.



Bennie was born in Raeford, N.C. on October 18, 1921 to the late Mr. John Lester McMinis and Minnie Mae Autry McMinis.



He served in WWII as a Navy radarman petty officer 1st class, and prior as a merchant marine. He was an accomplished ship welder, master plumber, heating and air conditioning, and mechanical contractor for many years.



Bennie married his wife Ruth of 75 years on May 24, 1942. Bennie and Ruth became members of Trinity Baptist Church shortly after moving to Raleigh in 1965, and were both grateful Christian believers.



He is survived by his 4 children, Bennie Jr., Ramona McWhorter, Richard, and Lester. There are 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Les, Walter, Ella Osbourne, and H.L.



Bennie's hobbies included reading, camping, Nascar, scrabble, bird and wildlife viewing, traveling, gun collecting, and crossword puzzles.



Bennie will be greatly missed for his warm heart, courage, work ethic, devotion, wit, and humor. He was truly "of the greatest generation", and was most great to his family.



"Well done thy good and faithful servant."



The funeral service with Navy Honor Guards will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, N.C. at 11am on Tuesday June, 25 with visitation prior at 10am. The graveside service will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park on Highway 70, Raleigh, N.C.



In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Joseph's Indian School. P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, S.D. 57326 or www.stjo.org/give.



Online condolences may be shared through www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com Published in The News & Observer on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary