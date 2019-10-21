|
Bennie Ray Gupton
July 30, 1927 ~ October 19, 2019
Louisburg
Bennie Ray Gupton, 92, of Louisburg transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Wake Medical Center. He was born on July 30, 1927 to the late Bennie Massenburg and Pearl Lessie Burnette Gupton. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Emilene Gupton, Inez Gupton Griffin and Mary Alice Gupton Denton. He was the president of Franklin County Farm Bureau for 50 plus years, Soil and Water District Supervisor for over 40 years, Chairman of the Board for Triangle Insurance & Benefits, Tarheel Farm Credit (now AgCarolina), on the board for White Level Rescue, a volunteer for meals on wheels and NC Baptists On Missions disaster relief. Bennie Ray was faithful to Wood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, a Sunday school superintendent and loved singing in the choir. And when he was not working or serving his community, he enjoyed hunting. His vocation was farming; however, his real passions were his family, faith and serving his community.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 to 1:45 pm at Wood Baptist Church where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Reverends Burwell Stark and Randall Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Gupton Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his family that he loved so dearly, his wife of 73 years, Mary Denton Gupton; daughters, Paula Ray Gupton Page, Debbie Gupton Moore (Howard) and Kim Gupton Stewart; son, Bennie Kent Gupton (Audra); grandchildren, Jessie Ray Moore Pritchett (Lance), Lauren Stewart Sullivan (Chris), Lilli Rose Gupton, Abigale Rose Gupton; great granddaughter, Emilene Pearl Sullivan and special caregivers, Gloria Stewart and Rosa Burnette whom we are grateful to for the love and care for him after he suffered a stroke in May and began to decline in health.
He was a bright light in his time on earth and he will be a great addition to heaven.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 21, 2019