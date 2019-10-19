Home

Benny Clifton Cofer

February 24, 1938 - October 10, 2019

Green Valley, AZ

Benny Clifton was born and raised in Charlotte, NC and attended Central High School in Charlotte, NC of the 1956 graduating class.

Benny married Xylda Bland Cofer July 13, 1958. Xylda passed away Aug. 2009

Benny found the second love of his life, Ligia Cofer, whom he is survived by. Benny and Ligia were married on June 18, 2011 and made their home in Green Valley, AZ.

Benny is, also, survived by daughters Lisa Belue (Michael), and Lori Fountain (Dan), grandchildren Bryan Belue (Leslie), Jessica Andrews (Avery), six great grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 19, 2019
