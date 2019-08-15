|
|
Benson Rhew Mangum
October 19th, 1930 - August 12th, 2019
Durham, N.C.
Benson Rhew Mangum, 88, died Monday at Duke Regional Hospital due to a traumatic fall.
Benson Rhew Mangum was born October 19, 1930 in Durham, NC at George Watts Hospital. Benson is the son of the late Ernest Mangum and Sarah Rhew Mangum. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Ernestine Williams, and Jennie Culler.
A graduate of Durham High School, Benson then joined the Army and is a Korean War Veteran. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He taught History and coached track at Durham High School, and then entered the publishing world, successfully. Benson is a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
A Memorial Service and Gravesite Service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, August 16, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr., Durham, NC. Rev. Bob Kaynor officiating.
Benson is joining his love, wife Elizabeth "Liz/Bette" Dario Mangum and his beautiful baby son, Clayton. He is survived by his son Christopher Mangum of Durham, NC, daughter Doria Mangum Hopp and husband Tony of Chapel Hill, NC, and daughter Cecelia Mangum Cross of Erie, Pa. And beloved daughter in law, Amy.
Grandchildren, Daniel Mangum and wife Chyrs, Donny Mangum, Abigail Elizabeth Mangum, Samuel Benson Mangum, Alexandra Mangum Cross, Savannah Marie Cross and Christina Rose Cross. Great grandchildren Ethan and Ana Mangum. Niece Sarah Wilkins, and nephews Gerald Culler, Doug Williams, Eric Williams and Jeff Williams and many great nieces and nephews.
Benson is survived by his best friend Robert "Bob" Pollard, and his Godson, Al Pollard. And many many dear friends and loving cousins.
Memorials may be sent to Animal Protective Society(APS) of Durham, NC, (919) 560-0640, where his two perfect Grand Fur Babies, Taylor Belle and Myles, were rescued. They loved their Granddaddy.
Benson Mangum will be sorely missed. He did anything and everything for his children. He is truly loved and his love cannot be refilled. Love you, Daddy.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019