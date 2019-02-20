Benton "Ben"



Briggs Holt IV



Raleigh



Benton "Ben" Briggs Holt IV, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Raleigh. Born on April 1, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri; he was the son of Ben Holt III and Marla Hughes Atkinson.



He is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Laurie; daughter: Robin; step-son: Jackson; by his parents: Benton B. Holt III and wife Ann, of Signal Mountain, TN and Marla Francine Atkinson and husband John, of Cary, NC; by his brother: Robert Allen Holt, wife Jessica and sons, of Auburn, GA; and by many friends and other extended family.



Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21st from 12 – 2 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, with a service celebrating Ben's life to begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the caring team of doctors, nurses and staff at Transitions LifeCare or to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com