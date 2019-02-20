Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
For more information about
Benton Holt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benton Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benton "Ben" Holt IV


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benton "Ben" Holt IV Obituary
Benton "Ben"

Briggs Holt IV

Raleigh

Benton "Ben" Briggs Holt IV, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Raleigh. Born on April 1, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri; he was the son of Ben Holt III and Marla Hughes Atkinson.

He is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Laurie; daughter: Robin; step-son: Jackson; by his parents: Benton B. Holt III and wife Ann, of Signal Mountain, TN and Marla Francine Atkinson and husband John, of Cary, NC; by his brother: Robert Allen Holt, wife Jessica and sons, of Auburn, GA; and by many friends and other extended family.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21st from 12 – 2 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, with a service celebrating Ben's life to begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the caring team of doctors, nurses and staff at Transitions LifeCare or to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now