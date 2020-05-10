Deepest Sympathy to
Tinker's family on this
tragic loss.
Bernard "Tink" Arthur Pelkey
August 10, 1955 – May 5, 2020
Zebulon
Bernard Arthur Pelkey, known as Tink, 64, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He will lie in state on Monday, May 11, 9am – 5pm at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.