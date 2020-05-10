Bernard "Tink" Pelkey
Bernard "Tink" Arthur Pelkey

August 10, 1955 – May 5, 2020

Zebulon

Bernard Arthur Pelkey, known as Tink, 64, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He will lie in state on Monday, May 11, 9am – 5pm at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Lying in State
9:00 - 5:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to
Tinker's family on this
tragic loss.
margo masterson
May 10, 2020
Thinking of you all during this unexpected tragedy. Tink was a great man and father who wanted nothing but the best for his wife and kids. Love you all
Amber Anger
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 10, 2020
Daddy this isn't good bye, we will see we again. Fly high with the angels. I hope you find your peace. Look down at me once in awhile. I love you Dad. Life is sure going to be different.
Kelly Beavers
May 10, 2020
Rest in piece, your niece, and nephews will love and remember you always, and know one day we will all see you again.
