Bernard Rudolph Ward
September 2, 1945 - September 24, 2020
Chapel Hill
Bernard R. (BR) Ward, 75, died on September 24, 2020 of cardiac arrest in Chapel Hill, NC.
BR was born in Goldsboro, NC on September 2, 1945, to the late Bernard R. Ward, Sr, and Miriam Sloan Ward. He is survived by two sisters, Laura Jane Ward of Asheville, NC and Miriam (Betty) Ward Green of Morehead City, NC.
BR was a proud graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and East Carolina University, and earned degrees in mathematics and music. His sensitivity was deeply evident in his music, and he mastered a wide range of styles from Schumann to spirituals. In addition to being an accomplished musician, he was an artist, philosopher, and writer. He woke most days before the sunrise, ready to ponder his thoughts for the day. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors and often hiked with his cousin Archie.
BR never locked his doors. His home was always open to friends or anyone in need. His kindness was evident as he provided many with physical and mental respite. He will be remembered for his generous spirit. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and he will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or the fund of your choice in BR's memory.
The Ward family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
