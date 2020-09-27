1/1
Bernard Ward
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Rudolph Ward

September 2, 1945 - September 24, 2020

Chapel Hill

Bernard R. (BR) Ward, 75, died on September 24, 2020 of cardiac arrest in Chapel Hill, NC.

BR was born in Goldsboro, NC on September 2, 1945, to the late Bernard R. Ward, Sr, and Miriam Sloan Ward. He is survived by two sisters, Laura Jane Ward of Asheville, NC and Miriam (Betty) Ward Green of Morehead City, NC.

BR was a proud graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and East Carolina University, and earned degrees in mathematics and music. His sensitivity was deeply evident in his music, and he mastered a wide range of styles from Schumann to spirituals. In addition to being an accomplished musician, he was an artist, philosopher, and writer. He woke most days before the sunrise, ready to ponder his thoughts for the day. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors and often hiked with his cousin Archie.

BR never locked his doors. His home was always open to friends or anyone in need. His kindness was evident as he provided many with physical and mental respite. He will be remembered for his generous spirit. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and he will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the fund of your choice in BR's memory.

The Ward family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Arch Freeman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved